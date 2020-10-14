Tokyo Newly Confirms 177 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 177 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, with the daily count in the Japanese capital topping 100 for the second straight day.

People in their 20s accounted for 47 of the newly found cases, making up the largest group, followed by 27 in their 40s, 23 in their 30s and 40 aged 65 or over.

The number of seriously ill patients fell by two from the previous day to 25.

