Japan to Lower Overseas Travel Alert

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering lowering its overseas travel alert, raised for the whole world due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, government sources said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration aims to pave the way for a full resumption of cross-border travel as it hopes to balance the fight against COVID-19 with social and economic activities, the sources said.

In March, the Foreign Ministry raised the travel alert to Level 2, advising Japanese nationals to avoid nonessential overseas travel.

With the alert, the ministry sought to prevent a situation in which Japanese nationals visiting overseas become unable to return home due to border control measures in other countries hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The ministry now believes that such situations are less likely to happen as an increasing number of countries are easing movement restrictions, the sources said.

