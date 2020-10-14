Japan, Vietnam to Sign Defense Equipment Transfer Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and Hanoi are expected to sign a pact allowing Japan to export defense equipment to Vietnam during Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s trip to the Southeast Asian nation, Japanese sources said Wednesday.

Suga’s visit to Vietnam next week will be his first overseas trip since he took office last month.

On Tuesday, Suga disclosed his plan to visit Vietnam and Indonesia at a meeting of executives of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

He hopes to strengthen Japan’s ties with the two countries to advance the free and open Indo-Pacific vision.

Japan sees Vietnam and Indonesia as particularly important partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as it seeks to keep in check China’s increasing assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

