Sagawa Named Decision-Maker over Document Tampering in Audio Data

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--In a court hearing Wednesday, Nobuhisa Sagawa, former senior official of the Japanese Ministry of Finance, was mentioned in submitted audio data as a decision-maker behind the high-profile document-tampering scandal involving the ministry.

Toshio Akagi, who was working at the ministry's Kinki Local Finance Bureau, committed suicide in March 2018 at the age of 54 after he was allegedly forced to tamper with documents related to the discount sale of a state land plot to school operator Moritomo Gakuen.

The 49-year-old widow, Masako, has filed a 112-million-yen damages suit with Osaka District Court against the central government and Sagawa, then director-general of the MOF Financial Bureau. Sagawa has also served as commissioner of the National Tax Agency.

In the second hearing of the trial, the plaintiff side brought forth the audio recording data of what a former superior of Akagi at the Kinki Local Finance Bureau told Masako about the document-tampering.

The plaintiff side also demanded that the state submit a file that is said to have been compiled by Akagi and is believed to show the background to the tampering.

