Japan-Russia Regular Flights to Resume Nov. 1

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Oct. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Russian government said Wednesday that regular flights connecting Russia and Japan will resume on Nov. 1.

Three flights per week will be operated between the two countries, including two connecting Moscow and Tokyo and one linking Vladivostok and Tokyo.

The Russian government decided on the resumption based on its standards regarding new coronavirus infections in destination countries and other factors.

Russia suspended all international flights in principle in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the country resumed regular air services with Britain, Turkey and Tanzania on Aug. 1 and restarted flights to some other countries as well.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]