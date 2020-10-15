30.5 Pct of Parents in Japan Want More Babies: Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--A private survey showed Thursday that 30.5 pct of parents with an infant or a toddler in Japan want more babies, up from 21.3 pct a year before and the highest since the survey began in 2018.

The result of the survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. seems to reflect reduced economic burdens on parents thanks to the government's program to make preschool education and care services free of charge, the company said.

Also, people are apparently finding it easier to balance child-rearing with work because teleworking has become more common amid the coronavirus crisis, it said.

The average monthly spending on children came to a record low of 36,247 yen, down from 40,687 yen a year before.

The survey also showed that women want their husbands to take 94 days of paternal leave on average, while men actually took an average of only seven days off.

