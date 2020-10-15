Ex-Palauan Pres. Kuniwo Nakamura Dies at 76

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Kuniwo Nakamura, former president of Palau and a second-generation Japanese-Palauan, died on Wednesday at the age of 76, according to the Palauan government.

The cause of his death and other details are unknown.

Nakamura was born to a father from the city of Ise, Mie Prefecture, central Japan, and a Palauan mother. After serving as vice president of Palau, he assumed the presidency in January 1993. He served as president for around eight years until 2001. The small Pacific country, which had been a U.S. trust territory, gained independence in 1994.

In a statement, incumbent Palauan President Thomas Remengesau praised Nakamura's achievements, saying, "He helped build this nation into what it is today, taking great care in keeping our heritage and our identity intact."

