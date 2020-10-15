Education Min. Urges Universities to Mourn for Ex-PM Nakasone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese education ministry has told national universities and other institutions across the country to hoist flags of mourning and offer silent prayers during a funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, it was learned Thursday.

The ministry made the request in a notice issued on Tuesday, ahead of the funeral to be jointly held by the cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo on Saturday.

The move came after the government, at a cabinet meeting on Oct. 2, approved the display of such flags and the offering of silent prayers at ministries on the day of the joint funeral.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato has told education minister Koichi Hagiuda to inform those concerned of the funeral-day actions.

Attached to the ministry notice was a document related to the cabinet approval and a letter calling for taking “appropriate responses in line with the purpose” of the cabinet approval.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]