USJ to Open Mario Cafe on Friday

Osaka, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Universal Studios Japan unveiled to the media on Thursday a shop featuring Mario and other characters of popular Nintendo Co. <7974> video games a day before its opening in the theme park in the western Japan city of Osaka.

Mario Cafe & Store is located in the theme park's Hollywood Area.

Ahead of the launch of the Super Nintendo World new attraction area next spring, USJ will sell food and goods featuring such characters as Mario and Luigi at the new shop.

On Thursday, amid confetti, Mario and Luigi declared together with USJ staff the opening in front of the shop with M and L, their initials, in neon.

