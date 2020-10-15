Tokyo Confirms 284 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 284 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, marking its largest daily increase since 339 on Aug. 20 and first increase above 200 in five days.

People in their 20s accounted for 69 of Thursday's total, making up the largest group, followed by 67 in their 30s and 42 in their 40s.

The number of seriously ill patients stood at 25, unchanged from the previous day.

Across Japan, 708 new coronavirus cases were confirmed. Three new deaths from the virus were reported, including two in Tokyo and one in neighboring Chiba Prefecture.

The northeastern prefecture of Aomori saw 16 new coronavirus cases, its daily high. The total number of cases involving a nightclub and hostess club in the city of Hirosaki rose by 12 to 15.

