Tokyo Newly Confirms 284 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 284 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, with the daily total topping 200 for the first time in five days.

The day's infection number in the Japanese capital was the largest since 339 on Aug. 20.

People in their 20s accounted for 69 of Thursday's total, making up the largest group, followed by 67 in their 30s and 42 in their 40s, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of seriously ill patients in Tokyo stood at 25, unchanged from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]