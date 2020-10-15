Japan to Detail Fertility Care Aid Plan at Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Thursday his government will unveil a schedule for realizing public health insurance coverage for fertility treatment at the end of this year.

He also said his government will drastically expand existing subsidies for fertility treatment until public insurance becomes available.

The prime minister made the remarks at a meeting of the government's council on social welfare for all generations, which met for the first time since June.

"We'll create a social welfare system for all generations so that young people can feel assured about their future," Suga said.

He said that his government will compile a new program by the end of this year to reduce the number of children on nursery waiting lists.

