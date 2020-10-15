Japan to Allow Coronavirus Close Contacts to Take Univ. Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel approved a plan Thursday to allow close contacts of coronavirus patients to take unified university entrance examinations in January next year under certain conditions.

Some 530,000 people have applied for the unified exams, which will be held for the first time.

Close contacts of coronavirus patients will be allowed to take the exams if they test negative for the virus, show no symptoms on the days of the exams, travel to the venues without using public transportation and sit for the tests in separate rooms.

Examinees will not undergo body temperature checks on the days of the exams, but those who have temperatures of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher will be asked to take the exams later on other days.

Their seats will be placed at a distance of some 1 meter from each other and the examiners will provide ventilation for about 10 minutes every after a subject.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]