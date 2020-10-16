FOCUS: One Month On, Suga Eager to Achieve Results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration, launched a month ago, appears to be hurrying to develop a list of achievements, with the next general election looming in less than a year.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office on Friday, which marked the start of his second month in office, Suga indicated his eagerness to produce results.

"What I always keep in mind is that we'll take action on things that need to be done, promptly and without hesitation," Suga said. "We'll also proceed with a reduction in mobile phone rates and other reform items in order of feasibility, so that we can deliver tangible benefits to the people."

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Suga, is slated to hold a leadership election in September 2021. The next House of Representatives election is due to take place by October the same year, at the end of the current term of Lower House members.

"One month has already passed since my cabinet was launched to work for the people, and I just feel that it was so fast that I've had no time to look back," Suga said. "We face a mountain of various challenges, and we'll address them one by one in a steady manner, without forgetting our initial objectives."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]