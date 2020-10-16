Radioactive Substances in N-Plant Water Below Limits: TEPCO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> has said that radioactive substances other than tritium in treated water at its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant were reduced to levels below national standards through secondary treatment work.

TEPCO has been conducting the additional clarification process at the meltdown-hit plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, since September to test the performance of water cleanup equipment called the Advanced Liquid Processing System, or ALPS. Tritium, however, cannot be removed by any existing systems.

According to TEPCO, some 70 pct of all 1.23 million tons of treated water stored at the power plant contained radioactive substances above the standards.

The levels fell below the limits after some 1,000 tons of treated water containing radioactive substances at levels 2,200 times the national standards were processed through the ALPS equipment, the company said on Thursday.

TEPCO said that it will continue to conduct the secondary treatment process on treated water stored at the power plant to bring down radioactive substances to levels below the standards.

