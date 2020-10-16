Breast Cancer Survivors Promoting Bathing Clothing in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--A group of breast cancer survivors in Japan is trying to raise public awareness of clothing to cover surgery scars while bathing in hot springs and public baths.

In a country where one in nine women suffers breast cancer, some survivors whose breasts have been removed hesitate to go to bathing facilities and be naked there.

Kaori Masuda, 42, who runs a restaurant in the central Japan city of Shizuoka, had her right breast removed due to cancer last year. She was a lover of hot springs before the surgery.

Masuda learned about the bathing clothing for breast cancer survivors from others who had similar surgery.

Such waterproof clothing is often colored beige to make it less noticeable.

