Japan to Decide This Month on N-Plant Water Release into Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will decide as early as this month to release treated radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, it was learned Friday.

The decision will be made at a meeting of a related ministerial council.

How to dispose of treated radioactive water at the crippled nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has been high on the agenda for the Japanese government, as the decommissioning work at the plant may be hampered if TEPCO continues to store the treated water in tanks within the plant premises.

The government hopes to start releasing the water into the sea around autumn 2022, while fishermen are strongly opposed to the release due to concerns that it will cause reputation damage for local fishery products.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]