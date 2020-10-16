Japan to Release Treated Fukushima Water into Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to release treated radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, it was learned Friday.

After making an official decision at a meeting of related ministers as early as this month, the government aims to start releasing the water around autumn 2022 as part of efforts to accelerate decommissioning work at the plant, which faces the Pacific Ocean, informed sources said.

The disposal of treated radioactive water at the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has been high on the agenda of the Japanese government, as decommissioning work at the plant may be hampered by the ever-increasing treated water, currently stored in tanks within the plant premises.

Since the triple meltdown at the plant following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, groundwater and rain have been flowing into damaged reactor buildings, ending up being contaminated by highly radioactive substances.

TEPCO filters a large amount of tainted water using a purification system, but the treated water still contains tritium, a radioactive substance that cannot be removed with existing technology.

