Tokyo Metro’s Refurbished Ginza Station Comes into Use

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Metro Co.'s refurbished Ginza Station, located in one of the most upscale areas in Japan, came into use on Friday.

With illuminated pillars and other features, the subway station, which accommodates the Ginza, Marunouchi and Hibiya lines, has now been made into a place with an elegant and serene atmosphere, evoking the streets of the posh Ginza district in central Tokyo. The subway operator started work on renovating facilities at the station, including ticket barriers and platforms, in 2017.

Pillars lit yellow, red and silver, or the colors representing the Ginza, Marunouchi and Hibiya lines, respectively, were installed near the ticket barriers and on the platforms to help passengers navigate the station.

Panels showing images of Ginza landmarks, such as watch and fashion retailer Wako Co.'s store building with an iconic clock tower, were set up on the ceilings of areas inside the ticket barriers so that people know where they are even underground. On the walls of the platforms are images of how the district has changed over the past century.

Tokyo Metro also started displaying an art piece called “Hikari no Kessho” (Crystals of Light), created by Tokujin Yoshioka, 53, in a concourse of the first basement floor of the station. Made of a total of 636 glass crystals, the sculpture, measuring 1.6 meters in height and 3.6 meters in length, is expected to become a new symbol of the station.

