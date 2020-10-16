Suga to Visit Vietnam, Indonesia from Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Vietnam and Indonesia for a total of four days from Sunday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

This will be Suga’s first foreign trip since he took office last month.

Suga will meet with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Kato told a press conference, “Prime Minister Suga will exchange views with the leaders of the two countries on cooperation for the realization of the free and open Indo-Pacific vision and on how to address urgent issues such as the South China Sea and North Korean situations.”

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]