Suga Cabinet’s Support Rate at 51.2 Pct

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The approval rate for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s cabinet stood at 51.2 pct in October in the first Jiji Press opinion poll since he took office last month.

The figure was the seventh-highest for a new prime minister since 1960 and slightly lower than the 54.0 pct marked immediately after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, took office in December 2012.

The highest approval rate for a new prime minister was 72.8 pct recorded by Junichiro Koizumi, who took office in 2001.

The disapproval rate for the Suga cabinet came to 15.6 pct.

The survey results suggest that Suga’s drive to lower mobile phone bills and other citizen-friendly policies have been appreciated to some extent.

