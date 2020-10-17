Japan Newly Confirms 642 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 642 novel coronavirus infection cases Friday, along with 15 fatal cases including four in Tokyo and three in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

Tokyo reported 184 infection cases.

People in their 20s accounted for 45 of the newly confirmed cases in the Japanese capital, making up the largest group, followed by 36 in their 30s and 27 in their 40s, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of seriously ill patients stood at 25, unchanged from the previous day, it said.

Aomori Prefecture confirmed 26 cases, a record high for the northeastern prefecture.

