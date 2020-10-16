Tokyo Newly Confirms 184 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 184 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count standing above 100 for the fourth straight day.

People in their 20s accounted for 45 of the newly confirmed cases in the Japanese capital, making up the largest group, followed by 36 in their 30s and 27 in their 40s, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of seriously ill patients stood at 25, unchanged from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]