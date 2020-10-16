Suga Gives No Clear Explanation for Council Nominee Rejection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, at a meeting with Science Council of Japan President Takaaki Kajita on Friday, did not give a clear explanation about his rejection of some nominees to the council, according to Kajita.

Kajita told reporters that he had talks with Suga mainly on the roles of the council, which represents the country's science community.

"We discussed what future-oriented contribution the council can make to society and the country," he said.

Suga separately told reporters that he conveyed the view that the council, as a state-funded body, must have support from the public.

He said he has agreed with Kajita that the council head and Shinji Inoue, minister for science and technology policy, will lead talks on the council's roles.

