Japan Govt Begins Talks on Ways to Improve Biz Productivity

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government started discussions Friday on details of its upcoming growth strategy, including ways to improve the currently sluggish business productivity.

The discussions began at the first meeting of the government's new panel on growth strategy, headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

The government is scheduled to make an interim report by year-end and draw up in June next year the new growth strategy in line with the basic policy to be laid out by the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, revitalized by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as a key economic policy forum.

"I want you to discuss specific reform measures for the growth strategy, including system changes, for sustainable economic growth," Suga said at the meeting of the new panel.

As key tasks, he cited business reconstruction amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, improvements in productivity, the establishment of resilient supply chains and nurturing small companies.

