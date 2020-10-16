Japan Govt Calls for 8 Pct Rice Production Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese agriculture ministry Friday called for an 8 pct production cut in rice for human consumption next year, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand.

Demand for rice, particularly for use at restaurants, has been falling significantly as many people have chosen not to dine out due to the pandemic.

A desirable level of 2021 rice production is 6.79 million tons, compared with an estimated 2020 crop of 7.35 million tons, the ministry said.

The ministry plans to ask farmers to shift to production of rice for livestock feed in an effort to avoid an oversupply of rice for staple food, officials said.

Demand for rice for human consumption is expected to fall by up to 110,000 tons to 7.04 million tons in 2011 from the previous year due to an aging population and a change in dietary habits, the ministry said. The actual figure may be lower due to the pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]