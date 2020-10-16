World’s 1st iPS-Derived Retinal Sheet Transplant Conducted

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Oct. 16 (Jiji Press)--A western Japan hospital said Friday that it has conducted the world’s first transplant of retinal sheets made from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells to restore the functions of photoreceptor cells in a patient.

The transplant, carried out by Kobe City Eye Hospital early this month, was also aimed at rebuilding nerve circuits connecting to the patient’s own optical nerves.

The hospital hopes to carry out the second such surgery within the current fiscal year.

The patient who received the transplant has retinitis pigmentosa, an intractable disease that causes a decrease in photoreceptor cells, which sense lights.

About 40,000 people are believed to have the disease, which leads to a narrowing of the visual field and eyesight deterioration. No fundamental treatment is available.

