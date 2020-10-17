ASDF Determined to Beat MSDF's Curry with Fried Chicken

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Air Self-Defense Force has started a Twitter blitz to publicize various "karaage" deep-fried chicken dishes served at its bases nationwide, showing a rivalry against the Maritime SDF's famous navy curry.

By posting cooking videos and other tweets on karaage dishes, a topic familiar to many people, the ASDF hopes to increase public understanding of its activities.

"If the level of public recognition is 100 for the MSDF curry, we want 200 (for our karaage)," ASDF Chief of Staff Shunji Izutsu told a press conference Oct. 9, stressing his determination to make the ASDF karaage chicken popular.

The ASDF began posting recipes of various karaage made at its bases using locally sourced ingredients on its website in April 2018. But its karaage "is barely known," an ASDF senior official said.

As part of its efforts to increase recognition, the ASDF started posting cooking videos on Twitter Oct. 9.

