Japan Fish Industries Utilizing Artificial Intelligence

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fish industries are starting to use artificial intelligence to select high-quality fish at markets and find good fishing grounds, areas where they have relied largely on experience and intuition.

AI tools are drawing attention because they can easily replicate proficient skills, including those needed to evaluate tuna quality and determine likely locations of fishing grounds for saury.

When judging the quality of fish, buyers look at how fresh and firm the meat is and how much fat it puts on.

"You need over 10 years of experience" to acquire an excellent eye, a fish market worker said.

Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Inc. and others jointly developed and put into practical use a smartphone app that enables users to easily pick out delicious tuna using AI technology.

