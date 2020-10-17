Tokai Univ. Baseball Club Suspended over Cannabis Use

Newsfrom Japan

Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Pref., Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokai University's baseball club has been suspended from activities indefinitely for suspected cannabis use by members, the university said Saturday.

In a press conference held on its campus in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, the university said that several club members are suspected of using cannabis in the club's dormitory.

The university started its probes and consulted the Kanagawa prefectural police after receiving a report about the matter Oct. 9. On Friday, some members admitted using cannabis, according to the university.

The police began voluntary interviews with club members. The dormitory, where 110 of the club's 128 members live, was searched Friday.

"We take the matter seriously," Chancellor Kiyoshi Yamada told the news conference. "We'll do our utmost to prevent anything like this from happening."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]