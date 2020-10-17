Cabinet, LDP Jointly Hold Funeral for Ex-PM Nakasone

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party jointly held a funeral on Saturday for former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, who is known for strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance and privatizing national railways in the 1980s.

Nakasone "contributed to the international community's peace and prosperity by carrying out necessary reforms while looking ahead to our country's shape in the next generation," Suga, also LDP president, said in a speech during the funeral at a Tokyo hotel.

The sitting prime minister vowed to "inherit (Nakasone's) reformist spirit and devote all my energy to running the government."

The funeral's participants included the heads of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament, past LDP presidents and representatives from other parties.

The funeral was also attended by Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as envoys of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako and Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]