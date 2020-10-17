Japan Posts 624 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--A total of 624 people across Japan were found on Saturday to be infected with the novel coronavirus, responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, the country's coronavirus death toll rose by six to 1,684. Three fatal cases were reported in Tokyo, and one each in the prefectures of Nagano, Osaka and Hyogo.

In Tokyo, 235 people were newly confirmed as positive for the coronavirus, according to the metropolitan government.

The daily count in the Japanese capital exceeded 200 for the first time in two days.

The new cases in Tokyo included 64 in their 20s, 44 in their 30s, 36 in their 40s and 33 aged 65 or older.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]