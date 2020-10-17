Tokyo Confirms 235 New Cases of Novel Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 17 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Saturday that 235 people have been newly confirmed as positive for the novel coronavirus in the Japanese capital.

The daily count of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo exceeded 200 for the second consecutive day.

The newly infected people included 64 people in their 20s, 44 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s, as well as 33 aged 65 or older, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill patients with COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, in Tokyo decreased by two from the previous day to 23.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]