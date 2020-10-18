Japan Confirms 431 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--A total of 431 novel coronavirus cases were newly confirmed in Japan on Sunday, including 132 in Tokyo.

The country’s death toll rose by four to 1,688.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the 132 cases included 28 in their 30s, 25 in their 20s, 24 in their 40s and 22 aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients increased by one to 24 in the Japanese capital.

