Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 132 confirmed coronavirus infection cases Sunday.

The new cases included 28 in their 30s, 25 in their 20s, 24 in their 40s and 22 aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients increased by one to 24.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]