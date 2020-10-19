Party Execs Take to Streets over Osaka Metropolis Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Officials of Japanese political parties took to the streets on Sunday to seek voter support for their positions for or against the so-called Osaka metropolis plan, ahead of the Nov. 1 local referendum on the administrative reorganization initiative for the major western Japan city.

In a joint stump speech in front of Osaka Station of West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West, the leaders of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and Komeito, which aim to realize the reorganization, called on citizens of the capital of Osaka Prefecture to vote for the metropolis plan.

Officials of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the country's biggest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, or CDP, which both oppose the metropolis project, also made their cases.

"Osaka will not develop further if the Osaka prefectural and municipal governments are confronting each other," Komeito chief Natsuo Yamaguchi said. "Please let us realize the Osaka metropolis plan."

Nippon Ishin head Ichiro Matsui, also mayor of Osaka, echoed Yamaguchi's view, saying, "Let's develop Osaka into a metropolis on par with Tokyo."

