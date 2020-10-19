Toshiba to Launch Quantum Cryptography Services by FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Toshiba Corp. <6502> said Monday that it will launch services involving the use of quantum cryptography, which is theoretically unbreakable, to corporate clients both at home and abroad by fiscal 2025.

Last month, Toshiba, which aims for the largest share of the global quantum encryption market, started a test of the services in the United States with Verizon Communications Inc. and in Britain with BT Group PLC. In addition, Toshiba is in talks with Singaporean and South Korean telecommunications firms about cooperating on the services.

In the ongoing test with the U.S. and British telecommunications giants, cipher keys needed for the quantum encryption of vast amounts of data and for decrypting them are transmitted through fiber-optic lines of Verizon and BT Group, and mock unauthorized access is also being carried out.

Toshiba will examine the results of the test with Verizon and BT Group as it accelerates efforts to launch the information security services using quantum cryptography. It plans to establish a plant for related equipment in Cambridge, central Britain, by the end of this year.

Conventional cryptography is highly likely to face the risk of being cracked when quantum computers, which far outperform supercomputers, are put into practical use, possibly in the 2030s.

