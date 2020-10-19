Japan, Vietnam Affirm Cooperation on Indo-Pacific Vision

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, affirmed on Monday their countries' cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Apparently behind the agreement were their concerns over China's growing assertiveness in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, according to sources with access to the Suga-Phuc meeting, held in Hanoi.

Suga and Phuc also agreed that Japan and Vietnam will work more closely together in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The visit to Vietnam marked Suga's first overseas trip since he took office last month. It was the first time for Suga to meet in person with a foreign leader.

At the beginning of the meeting, Phuc told Suga that Vietnam and Japan share strategic interests and therefore are the most important strategic partners.

In response, Suga said that Japan, upholding its vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, has clarified its stance of actively engaging with the region, including member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Suga added that there is no change in the stance under his administration.

