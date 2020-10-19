Japan, Vietnam Agree on Defense Gear Transfer Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, effectively agreed on Monday to conclude a pact allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technologies to Vietnam.

In their talks in Hanoi, the two leaders reached the agreement in a move to deepen the two nation's defense partnership to put a brake on China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea, where Vietnam and China are in a territorial dispute.

"I'm deeply concerned about unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and we will continue to work together with Vietnam," Suga said at the meeting, apparently mindful of China's maritime advances in the region. Phuc said he shares the deep concern.

Japan has signed similar defense agreements with nine countries. Vietnam will be the third Asian nation, after the Philippines and Malaysia.

"It's a big step for the two countries' security and I'm confident of further progress," Suga said in a joint press confidence after the talks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]