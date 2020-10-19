Pottery Fair in Eastern Japan Going Online amid Virus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Mashiko, Tochigi Pref., Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--A committee in the eastern Japan town of Mashiko will hold an online pottery fair from Oct. 31, after attracting strong demand in a similar spring event, amid the new coronavirus crisis.

The committee, formed by the town government and its tourism association, decided to hold the upcoming autumn fair on a larger scale as sales during the spring event were more than twice the expected levels.

Every year, some 600,000 people normally visit the pottery fair, which started in 1966 and takes place in spring and autumn in the town known for its Mashiko style of pottery.

But the in-person fair was canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Against this background, the committee held its first online pottery fair between April 29 and May 20, allowing people to browse pottery items and purchase them online.

