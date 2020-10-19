Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Up 3,728 in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases reported in Japan, including infections among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 93,930 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), up by 3,728 from a week earlier.

The cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by 45 to 1,688.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the biggest number of infection cases, at 28,971, up by 1,256, followed by Osaka, at 11,514, up by 360, and Kanagawa, at 7,942, up by 434.

The death toll is highest in Tokyo, at 436, up by 15, followed by Osaka, at 227, up by four, and Kanagawa, at 154, up by four.

