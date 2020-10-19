Japan Confirms 318 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 318 new coronavirus cases on Monday, including 78 in Tokyo.

One new death linked to the virus was reported each in Kyoto and Oita prefectures.

Tokyo’s daily count of new coronavirus cases fell below 100 for the first time in seven days.

By age, the largest group of new cases were in their 20s, totaling 20, followed by 18 in their 30s and 14 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital remained flat from the previous day at 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]