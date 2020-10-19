Tokyo Confirms 78 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday it newly confirmed 78 cases of coronavirus infections the same day.

The daily count fell below 100 for the first time in seven days.

By age, the largest group were in their 20s, totaling 20, followed by 18 in their 30s and 14 in their 40s.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital remained flat from the previous day at 24.

