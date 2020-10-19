Japan Panel Calls for Support for New Graduates' Employment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of the Japanese labor ministry on Monday called for efforts to avoid creating a new "ice age" in employment.

It is necessary to take every measure to support new graduates as concerns are growing over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their employment, the panel said in a report.

The number of people who graduated from university or high school without finding a job stood at 120,000 in 2000 amid the ice age generation era.

Due to the pandemic, the number of such people is expected to increase rapidly in 2021, from 20,000 in 2020.

According to a survey by job information provider Recruit Career Co., 88.7 pct of job-seeking university students expected to graduate in spring 2021 had received informal job offers as of Oct. 1, down 5.1 percentage points from a year before.

