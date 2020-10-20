“Demon Slayer” Movie Draws Record Audience

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--A movie from the “Demon Slayer” blockbuster Japanese manga series, which was released late last week, has drawn a record audience in Japan, giving a silver lining to the country’s film industry stricken by the novel coronavirus crisis.

A total of some 3.42 million people watched the “Mugen Train” animation movie from the manga series at theaters across Japan over the first three days from Friday, with three-day revenue amounting to 4.6 billion yen, its distributor, Toho Co. <9602>, and others said Monday.

The movie attracted an audience of some 910,000 and earned 1,268.72 million yen on the first day, with both figures marking record highs for a weekday for any movie in the nation.

The combined number of audience and that of revenue on Saturday and Sunday came to 2.51 million and 3,354.39 million yen, respectively, both hitting all-time highs for a weekend.

The Demon Slayer movie is now being shown at 403 theaters across the country. The cumulative circulation of the original manga series, created by Koyoharu Gotoge, has recently topped 100 million copies, including electronic books.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]