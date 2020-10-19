Japan to Adopt Plan on Oct. 27 to Release N-Plant Water into Sea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering adopting a plan as early as Oct. 27 to release treated radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, informed sources said Monday.

The government plans to dilute the treated water, which contains tritium, a radioactive substance that cannot be removed with existing technology, before releasing it.

People in the local fisheries industry are opposed to the plan due to concern about reputational damage, but the government thinks that a delay in decommissioning work at the plant will be inevitable if it puts off making a decision, the sources said.

The industry ministry has informed officials at the Fukushima Prefecture towns of Futaba and Okuma, which host the nuclear plant, that the government will hold a ministerial meeting as early as Oct. 27 to adopt the plan.

Since the plant’s triple meltdown in March 2011, ground and rainwater have been flowing into the damaged reactor buildings, ending up being contaminated by highly radioactive substances.

