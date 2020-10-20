Japan PM Suga Meets with Vietnam's National Assembly Head

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, head of Vietnam's National Assembly, in Hanoi on Monday.

The visiting Japanese leader noted that Japanese and Vietnamese lawmakers are supporting the development of the two countries' relations through active exchanges. Ngan responded by saying that Vietnam is ready to work with Japan to further develop the bilateral relations.

Suga and Ngan also exchanged views on regional issues. Suga asked Ngan for her country's cooperation for the early solution of the issue of North Koreas's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

On the same day, Suga visited Vietnam-Japan University in the Vietnamese capital and held a meeting with its president, Nguyen Kim Son. Noting that the university, which was set up by the Japanese and Vietnamese governments, is a symbol of the bilateral friendship, Suga stressed that Japan's public and private sectors, and academic world will continue supporting Vietnam's efforts to foster human resources.

Later, Suga interacted with students of the university, expressing his hopes that they will work as a bridge between Japan and Vietnam after graduation. The university opened in 2016.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]