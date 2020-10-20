Russia Targets Tokyo Games in Cyber Activities

Newsfrom Japan

London/Washington, Oct. 19 (Jiji Press)--Russia's military intelligence agency had conducted "cyber reconnaissance" against organizations related to the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics, the British government said Monday.

The cyber activities were carried out before a decision was made in March this year on the one-year postponement of the games to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the government.

The British government concluded that the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate, or GRU, directed the actions, which targeted the Tokyo Games' organizers, logistics services and sponsors. It did not reveal whether the actions caused any damage. They were part of Russia's campaign of malicious cyber activities against Olympic and Paralympic Games, it said.

The Times, a British newspaper, reported in its online edition that British cybersecurity authorities blocked GRU's cyberattacks against the Tokyo Games.

The alleged cyber activities may affect relations between Japan and Russia, which have a decades-old territorial dispute, pundits said.

