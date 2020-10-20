Japan, China to Resume Business Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan and China are expected to reach an agreement shortly to resume short-term business travel between the two countries, aiming to revive their economies, dampened by the coronavirus crisis, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Given that the number of new coronavirus infection cases in China has been relatively small recently, Japan plans to restart bilateral business trips on condition that travelers take polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for the coronavirus before departure and entry, the sources said.

China will become the fourth country, after Singapore, South Korea and Vietnam, with which Japan allows the restart of short-term business trips following entry restrictions introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those making business trips between Japan and China will also have to submit their activity schedules after entry to the authorities of the destination country and to refrain from using public transportation and visiting places other than their workplaces and accommodation facilities.

If negative virus test results are certified, they can skip two-week self-quarantine, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]