Japan Spokesman Warns against Cyberattacks after U.K. Report

Tokyo, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato issued on Tuesday a warning against cyberattacks, after the British government exposed Russia's attempts to carry out such attacks against the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

While declining to comment on the British government's announcement "due to the nature of the incident," the top government spokesman told a news conference, "We can't overlook malicious cyberattacks that could jeopardize the foundation of democracy."

The British government said Monday that Russia's military intelligence agency, known as GRU, had conducted "cyber reconnaissance" against organizations related to the Tokyo Games. The Russian actions targeted the games' organizers, and logistics service and sponsor companies, it said, while stopping short of mentioning whether any damage was caused.

"The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are international events that will draw keen attention from all over the world, so cybersecurity measures are important," Kato said, stressing the Japanese government's commitment to make all-out efforts to protect the Tokyo Games from cyberattacks.

The Summer Olympics and Paralympics have been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

